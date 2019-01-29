        <
          Victoria Azarenka sets up meeting with Petra Kvitova; Julia Goerges advances

          12:58 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Victoria Azarenka set up a meeting with Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Tuesday after a sometimes-shaky 6-4, 6-1 win over Russian qualifier Margarita Gasparyan.

          Azarenka, herself a two-time Australian Open champion, struggled on serve at times and gave up three breaks to Gasparyan. However, the Belarusian won six straight games from 3-4 in the first set to 3-0 in the second to get the victory.

          Kvitova has a bye into the second round.

          Earlier, Julia Goerges won the final four games of the match and beat Maria Sakkari 6-2, 7-5 in the first round.

          The fifth-seeded German trailed 5-3 in the second set before going on her run.

          Goerges will play Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva in the second round.

          Also, eighth-seeded Donna Vekic came back from a set down to beat Timea Bacsinszky 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 and set up a second-round match with lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova.

