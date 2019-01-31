        <
          Aryna Sabalenka beats Alison van Uytvanck in St. Petersburg opener

          8:59 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a second-set slipup to reach the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy quarterfinals on Thursday, beating Alison van Uytvanck 6-1, 6-4.

          In her first match since reaching a career-high ranking of No. 10 on Monday, the Belarusian trailed 3-1 in the second before winning four games in a row.

          Sabalenka, who had a first-round bye, will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat qualifier Tereza Martincova 7-5, 6-2.

          Sabalenka defeated Alexandrova 6-3, 6-3 this month on her way to winning the Shenzhen Open title.

