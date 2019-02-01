Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska stunned former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza for the second time in a matter of months to reach the semifinals of the Thailand Open.

The No. 8 seed, who turned 18 last May, twice came back from a break down in the first set to eventually win 7-6 (5), 6-1 in Hua Hin.

Top seed Muguruza was unable to deal with the aggressive strategy of Yastremska, who hit 27 winners to just 5 unforced errors on the way to victory.

The world No. 47 was watertight on serve, saving seven of the nine break points Muguruza was able to carve out.

Yastremska will play Poland's Magda Linette in the semifinals after she overcame China's Wang Yafan 6-2, 6-3.

Australian No. 6 seed Alja Tomljanovic is also into the last four after overcoming No. 4 seed Saisai Zheng 6-1, 6-3.

She will play Slovenian world No. 78 Tamara Zidansek who came back from a set down to beat Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.