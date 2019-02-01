NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Connecticut Open tennis tournament is leaving New Haven after a 21-year run in the city.

The operators of the tournament have sold the sanction for the WTA event to APG, a sports and entertainment company with a heavy presence in Asia. It is planning to put on a tournament in September in Zhengzhou City, China.

The tournament operators said Friday that they determined the financial model of the Connecticut Open was no longer viable.

Tournament director Anne Worcester said they are grateful for all the fans, volunteers, players and others involved since it began in 1998.

The Tennis Foundation of Connecticut said it is exploring whether another professional tennis event can be drawn to the city.