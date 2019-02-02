No. 6 seed Ajla Tomljanovic fired her way into a fourth career WTA Tour final at the Thailand Open with a straight sets victory over Tamara Zidansek.

Australia's Tomljanovic managed to avoid facing any break points until her final service game in a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 win.

She broke her Slovenian opponent in the first game of each set and was too powerful for Zidansek, winning 88 percent of points behind her first serve. In the final Tomljanovic will play Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska, who also came through with a straight-sets win over Poland's Magda Linette.

Yastremska, who shocked former Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza in the quarterfinals, secured the first set with a crucial break at 5-4.

The players traded breaks at the start of the second set before No. 8 seed Yastremska upped the gears to win 6-4, 6-3 in just over 90 minutes.

Tomljanovic has lost all three finals she has played to date including last year's Korea Open in Seoul and Morocco Open in Rabat, while Yastremska won her first title in Hong Kong in October.