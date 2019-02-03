Dayana Yastremska fought back from the brink of defeat against Ajla Tomljanovic to win the Thailand Open title in Hua Hin.

The No. 8 seed found herself 5-2 down and behind a double break in the final set but managed to force a tiebreaker with No. 6 seed Tomljanovic and finally come out on top 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (3).

The win marked a second title on the WTA Tour for the Ukrainian teenager, who will move into the top 40 in the world rankings for the first time Monday.