        <
        >

          Kiki Bertens beats Donna Vekic to win St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

          10:59 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Kiki Bertens won her third title in six months on Sunday, beating Donna Vekic 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

          The second-seeded Bertens came back from 5-2 down in the first set to win four straight games and force a tiebreaker. Vekic, the eighth seed, saved three match points in the second set before Bertens closed out the match for her eighth career title.

          The win continued Bertens' emergence as a more versatile player. Until she beat Simona Halep to win the Cincinnati Open in August, Bertens had never reached a WTA final on any surface other than clay, but she has now won three straight hard-court finals.

          Bertens' current ranking of eighth is the best for a Dutch woman since Betty Stove, who reached No. 5 in 1977.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices