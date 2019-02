PRAGUE -- Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova has testified in the Czech Republic at the trial of the man who allegedly knifed her in her home.

After the December 2016 attack in her home in Prostejov, Kvitova had surgery on injuries to her playing left hand. It took the tennis star more than five months to recover.

Petra Kvitova leaves the courtroom in her the Czech Republic on Tuesday after testifying against a man who is suspected of attacking her in her home with a knife back in 2016. Vaclav Salek/CTK via AP

Her testimony was requested by a lawyer for the suspect, the 33-year-old Radim Zondra.

Kvitova didn't enter the courtroom where the trial took place on Tuesday in a regional court in Brno, but testified from a separate room to avoid facing the suspect.

The two-time Wimbledon champion didn't talk to media but said through her spokesman she was happy it was all behind her.

Only 10 days ago in Melbourne, Kvitova reached her first Grand Slam final since her second Wimbledon title in 2014, and lost a three-set thriller to Naomi Osaka.