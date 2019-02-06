        <
          Open Sud de France: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga defeats Gilles Simon to reach quarterfinals

          5:08 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Jo-Wilfried Tsonga defeated compatriot Gilles Simon in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Wednesday.

          Former world No. 5 Tsonga, who is currently ranked 210 after a spell out due to knee surgery, overcame No. 4 seed Simon 6-2, 7-6 (3) in one hour, 36 minutes.

          Tsonga will face another compatriot, Jeremy Chardy, in the last eight after the Frenchman defeated Antoine Hoang 6-3, 7-5.

          Former champion Tomas Berdych also advanced to the quarterfinals following a comfortable 6-2, 6-0 win over Benoit Paire.

          Berdych, who lifted the title in the south of France in 2012, defeated the No. 5 ranked Frenchman in just 59 minutes and is looking to win his first title since the Shenzhen Open in 2016.

          The former world No. 4 will play Filip Krajinovic in the quarterfinals after the Serbian world No. 72 shocked No. 2 seed David Goffin 6-4, 6-4.

          In the remaining round of 32 ties, Marcos Baghdatis beat Ruben Bemelmans 6-2, 6-4 to set up a clash with No. 1 seed Lucas Pouille, No. 5 seed Philipp Kohlschreiber was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by Radu Albot while Ilya Ivashka beat Thomas Fabbiano 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

