Marcos Baghdatis knocked defending champion and top seed Lucas Pouille out of the Open Sud de France after a dramtic last 16 clash in Montpellier Thursday.

World No. 128 Baghdatis outlasted Frenchman Pouille in two hours and 40 minutes to secure a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory on Court Patrice Dominguez.

The Cypriot will face Radu Albot in the quarterfinals, after the Moldovan defeated Ernests Gulbis 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 in two and a half hours.

Home favourite Pierre-Hugues Herbert is safely through to the quarterfinals after he came from a set down to beat Ilya Ivashka.

No. 7 seed Herbert responded from a set deficit to seal a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory in little over two hours on court.

He faces wildcard and No. 3 seed Denis Shapovalov for a place in the final four after the Canadian enjoyed a straight-sets 6-4, 7-6 (1) triumph over Spaniard Marcel Granollers.