No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas eased into the Sofia Open quarterfinals with a straight-sets win over Jan-Lennard Struff.

Greece's Tsitsipas continued his recent good form with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over German Struff to seal a spot in the last eight, where he will face No. 7 seed Gael Monfils. Frenchman Monfils defeated Mikhail Kukushkin 7-5, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev defeated Robin Haase 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 while No. 6 seed Fernando Verdasco saw off a tough challenge in Marius Copil, the Spaniard winning through 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Medvedev faces Martin Klizan in the quarterfinals while Verdasco will take on Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

Elsewhere. Marton Fucsovics beat qualifier Yannick Maden 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4 and Klizen enjoyed a 7-6 (5), 6-4 triumph over Daniel Brands.