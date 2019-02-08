Tomas Berdych reached the Open Sud de France semifinals after saving two match points in a 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 7-5 win against Filip Krajinovic on Friday.

Berdych, a former champion here, was meeting the Serb for the first time on the ATP tour and the pair made it one to remember.

It all seemed to be going smoothly for Berdych, even looking like he was going through in straight sets when he went a break up in the second set. However, Krajinovic broke back and took the tiebreaker before taking a 5-4 lead and 40-15 in the third.

The unseeded Berdych then rallied to turn the contest around.

It's Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France next up for the Czech, who beat third-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-5, 7-6 (4).