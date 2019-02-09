        <
        >

          Open Sud de France: Herbert beats Berdych to set up final with Tsonga

          Pierre-Hugues Herbert has lost both previous meetings against compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
          2:34 PM ET
          • Reuters

          French No. 7 seed Pierre-Hugues Herbert downed Czech Tomas Berdych 6-2, 7-5 to set up an all-French final with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Saturday.

          Herbert breezed through the opening set but Berdych offered more resistance in the second, only for the former world No. 4 to crack at a key moment.

          A Berdych double fault at 5-5 in the second set earned Herbert a break and the Frenchman then served it out to claim his first win against the Czech.

          Wildcard Tsonga beat Moldova's Radu Albot 6-1, 6-3 after overcoming an early break in the second set.

          Doubles specialist Herbert, who won the Australian Open title with Nicolas Mahut last month, will be looking to claim his first singles title on Sunday.

          Tsonga will be bidding for his 17th singles title but his first since 2017.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices