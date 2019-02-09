France and Belarus were in command of their Fed Cup first-round ties after opening singles Saturday, while the Czech Republic, the defending champs, was tied with Romania.

Australian Open semifinalist Karolina Pliskova won the first point for the Czechs after easing past Mihaela Buzanescu 6-1, 6-4 on an indoor hard court in Ostrava.

But Simona Halep won the second singles by routing Katerina Siniakova, the star of last year's final against the United States, 6-4, 6-0.

Pliskova and Halep, both former world No. 1s, will meet in the key first reverse singles on Sunday.

Romania has never beaten the Czechs or been past the Fed Cup quarterfinals.

In Liege, Caroline Garcia returned to the Fed Cup for the first time since the 2016 final to overcome Alison Van Uytvanck 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-2 and give France the first point against Belgium.

Alize Cornet made it 2-0 after defeating Elise Mertens 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Belarus, a finalist in 2017, took control in Braunschweig after Aliaksandra Sasnovich beat Tatjana Maria 7-6 (3), 6-3, and Aryna Sabalenka dispatched Andrea Petkovic 6-2, 6-1.

Belrarus is one win away from avenging losing to Germany 3-2 last year in Minsk.

In the last World Group tie, 2018 finalist the United States led by Madison Keys faced Australia led by Ashleigh Barty later in Asheville.