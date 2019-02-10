        <
        >

          Open Sud de France: Tsonga beats Herbert in all-French final to lift title

          Jo-Wilfried Tsonga missed much of the 2018 season due to knee injuries. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
          1:14 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat fellow Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-2 to win the Open Sud de France in Montpellier and claim his first ATP title since 2017 on Sunday.

          Herbert, the No. 7 seed, was looking to snatch his maiden singles title but Tsonga, whose 2018 season was hampered by injuries, only dropped four points on his serve.

          The 33-year-old, in Montpellier courtesy of a wildcard, had not won a trophy since he prevailed in Antwerp in October 2017.

          Herbert, who won the Australian Open doubles title with Nicolas Mahut last month, had no solutions in a one-sided second set as Tsonga improved his head-to-head record with his compatriot to 3-0.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices