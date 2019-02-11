Top-ranked Naomi Osaka said she has split with coach Sascha Bajin a little more than two weeks after winning the Australian Open for her second consecutive Grand Slam title.

Osaka posted a tweet on Monday that said she "will no longer be working together with Sascha."

She also thanked Bajin and wished him "all the best in the future."

Osaka's agent confirmed to The Associated Press that Osaka would no longer be coached by Bajin but said there would be no further comment.

The 21-year-old Osaka beat Petra Kvitova in the Australian Open final on Jan. 26, adding to her championship at the U.S. Open last September.