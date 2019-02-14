        <
          Unseeded Jaume Munar beats No. 2 seed Fabio Fognini at Argentina Open

          11:28 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Second-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini was eliminated from the Argentina Open by Spain's Jaume Munar 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday in the round of 16.

          Fognini's compatriot, third-seeded Marco Cecchinato, had better luck and won his tie with Chile's Christian Garin 7-6 (4), 6-4.

          Cecchinato will play Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in the quarterfinals. The Spaniard advanced after a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

          In an all-Argentine game, Guido Pella beat Leonardo Mayer 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5).

          Pella will face Spain's Munar in the next round of the clay court tournament.

          No. 1 seed Dominic Thiem of Austria will play his first match in the Argentina Open on Thursday against Germany's Maximilian Marterer.

