          Defending champ Croatia to face Spain in new Davis Cup

          2:08 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MADRID -- Defending champion Croatia will meet Rafael Nadal's Spain in the first edition of the new Davis Cup Finals in November.

          Russia also was drawn into the same three-nation group for the inaugural 18-team tournament that will be played in Madrid.

          Friday's draw for the six groups also pitted the United States against Italy and Canada, while France -- a finalist the past two years -- will play against Japan and Serbia, which is likely to be without top-ranked Novak Djokovic, a critic of the tournament's new format.

          The revamped format was developed in a partnership between the International Tennis Federation and Kosmos, an investment group founded by Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique.

