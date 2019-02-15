        <
        >

          Dominic Thiem moves on at Argentina Open; David Ferrer ousted

          10:19 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Top-seeded defending champion Dominic Thiem of Austria advanced to the Argentina Open quarterfinals Thursday, beating Germany's Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-4.

          Thiem will face Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas, a 6-4, 7-5 winner over Portugal's Joao Sousa.

          Fourth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina beat Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to set up a match against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Ramos-Vinolas beat compatriot David Ferrer 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-3.

          Ferrer, 36, said he planned to retire in May at the Madrid Open. His participation in the Buenos Aires tournament is one of the last of his career.

