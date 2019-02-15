Footballer Gerard Pique has hit back at critics of the revamped Davis Cup Finals, saying they will be a "festival of tennis".

The Barcelona defender played down concerns about changes to the traditional Davis Cup format and his role in the tournament at a draw ceremony for the Finals in Madrid.

The competition will take place at the city's La Caja Magica in November with 18 teams facing off in a group stage leading to a knockout event in a similar style to football's World Cup.

The new format is a drastic departure from the 119-year-old team competition where 16 World Group teams competed throughout the year, but Pique says it could be a special opportunity.

"We are very excited, we have been working on this for over a year now and we have a tremendous team of people involved," Pique said.

"We're all working together to make this a true festival. I saw Davis Cup as an opportunity and we believe we can create something very special."

The Barcelona and Spain footballer is involved in the enterprise through Kosmos, the Spanish investment group he founded, which will invest $3 billion into the Davis Cup over 25 years.

But Pique has faced criticism for meddling with the competition, which is steeped in tradition and loved by some tennis players.

Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt recently said having the finals in one city was "ridiculous" and said Pique knew "nothing" about tennis.

"We're getting run by a Spanish football player. That's like me coming out and making changes to the Champions League," Hewitt said in January.

At last year's US Open Roger Federer was also unimpressed. He said it was "odd to see a footballer arrive and meddle in the tennis business" and argued "the Davis Cup should not become the Pique Cup".

But after the draw ceremony Pique told BBC Sport:

"I think people who use this name, it is because they didn't understand the change of the competition and why we are doing this. I think we have to prove that they are wrong.

"Obviously I will not be the one organising the competition and we will not be changing any laws of tennis. What we are trying to do is helping the ITF (International Tennis Federation) create a much better event."

He also revealed team-mate and friend Lionel Messi was playing a small role as an investor in the Kosmos investment group which has pumped £2.15 billion to fund the reworked tournament.

""He doesn't have much of a role. He likes to have his opinion and follow everything, but not in a major position," pique told BBC Sport.

"But it's very exciting for me to have him because I have known him since I was 13 years old. I am very proud that he is happy to be part of this."

