Fernando Verdasco recovered from a set down to progress to the second round of the Marseille 13 Open with a win against Egor Gerasimov on Tuesday.

The No. 5-seeded Spaniard overcame Gerasimov 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes.

World No. 32 Gilles Simon also needed to come back from a set behind to beat fellow Frenchman Antoine Hoang 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who won the Open Sud de France title earlier this month, suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Russian Andrey Rublev.

Tsonga won the first set but Rublev recovered and secured an impressive 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 comeback victory.

No. 8 seed Jeremy Chardy also suffered a surprise exit after losing in straight sets to Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Benoit Paire eased into the next round with a straight-sets win over Italian Simone Bolelli, and Peter Gojowczyk enjoyed victory against Damir Dzumhur.

World No. 50 Mikhail Kukushkin secured a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win over American Denis Kudla and Hubert Hurkacz beat Filip Krajinovic in straight sets.

Sergiy Stakhovsky also advances to the next round by defeating Frenchman Constant Lestienne 7-6, 1-6, 6-3.