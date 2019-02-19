        <
        >

          Marseille Open 13: Fernando Verdasco and Gilles Simon progress, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga out

          Fernando Verdasco in ATP action. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
          6:13 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Fernando Verdasco recovered from a set down to progress to the second round of the Marseille 13 Open with a win against Egor Gerasimov on Tuesday.

          The No. 5-seeded Spaniard overcame Gerasimov 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes.

          World No. 32 Gilles Simon also needed to come back from a set behind to beat fellow Frenchman Antoine Hoang 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

          Meanwhile, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who won the Open Sud de France title earlier this month, suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Russian Andrey Rublev.

          Tsonga won the first set but Rublev recovered and secured an impressive 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 comeback victory.

          No. 8 seed Jeremy Chardy also suffered a surprise exit after losing in straight sets to Italian Matteo Berrettini.

          Benoit Paire eased into the next round with a straight-sets win over Italian Simone Bolelli, and Peter Gojowczyk enjoyed victory against Damir Dzumhur.

          World No. 50 Mikhail Kukushkin secured a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win over American Denis Kudla and Hubert Hurkacz beat Filip Krajinovic in straight sets.

          Sergiy Stakhovsky also advances to the next round by defeating Frenchman Constant Lestienne 7-6, 1-6, 6-3.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices