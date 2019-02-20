No.1 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas eased his way into the quarterfinals of the Marseille 13 Open with a straight sets win over Hubert Hurkacz.

World No. 12 Tsitsipas won 6-4, 6-2 in a match which lasted just under an hour.

"It is nice to start so well," said Tsitsipas after the match. "Everything went smooth. Breaks happened when they had to happen. It was a solid match."

No. 6 seed Gilles Simon needed to bounce back from a set down to overcome German Peter Gojowczyk 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Mikhail Kukushkin stunned No. 4 seed Denis Shapovalov in a 6-4, 7-6 straight sets victory to book his place in the final eight.

Frenchman Ugo Humbert defeated Ernests Gulbis in straight sets and will now face No. 2 seed Borna Coric for a place in the quarterfinals.

Matthias Bachinger recovered from a set down to beat Belgian Steve Darcis 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and will need to overcome No. 5 seed Fernando Verdasco to progress to the last eight.

Gregoire Barrere also won his first round tie with a comfortable straight sets victory over Czech Jiri Vesely.