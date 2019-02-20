        <
          Hungarian Open: Defending champion Alison Van Uytvanck through to Round of 16

          Belgium player Alison Van Uytvanck in action. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
          5:25 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Defending champion Alison Van Uytvanck secured a narrow win against Vera Zvonareva in the Hungarian Ladies Open Wednesday.

          The top-seeded Belgian booked her place in the round of 16 with a 7-5, 7-5 victory in a match which lasted one hour and 55 minutes.

          No. 3 seed Pauline Parmentier also advanced to the next round with a comfortable straight sets win against Czech Tereza Smitkova.

          Russian Anastasia Potapova became the first player to secure a place in the quarterfinals after she stunned No. 6 seed Andrea Petkovic 6-2, 7-5.

          "I was really waiting for this match because it was quite special," said Potapova after the match. "When I was 10 years old I was watching [Petkovic] play the quarterfinals in all the big tournaments -- she was an idol of my grandmother!"

          Potapova, 17, will meet Sorana Cirstea for a place in the last four after Cirstea shocked No. 4 seed Aleksandra Krunic with a straight sets win.

          No. 5 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova saw off Greta Arn while No. 8 seed Marketa Vondrousova defeated Spaniard Georgina Garcia Perez to advance into the round of 16.

          Amercian Madison Brengle cruised into the next round with a straight sets victory over Fanny Stollar and Irina-Camelia Begu recovered from a set down to beat Mona Barthel 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

