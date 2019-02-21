        <
        >

          Diego Schwartzman retires from Rio Open because of leg injury

          8:02 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          RIO DE JANEIRO -- Defending champion Diego Schwartzman retired from the Rio Open on Wednesday because of a right leg injury.

          The fourth-seeded Argentine player trailed Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 6-1, 4-1 when he stopped playing. The first-round match began Tuesday and was interrupted by rain.

          Cuevas, the 2016 winner, will face Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero in the round of 16.

          In second-round matches, Jaume Munar of Spain beat Cameron Norrie of Britain 7-6 (6), 5-7, 7-6 (4); Bolivia's Hugo Dellien topped Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain 7-5, 6-4; and Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene beat Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 6-3, 6-4.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices