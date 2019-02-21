French wild card Ugo Humbert enjoyed the biggest win of his career to date after beating world No. 12 Borna Coric to advance at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille.

Humbert, 20, secured his quarterfinal spot with a 6-3, 6-3 win in 80 minutes on court and will face German qualifier Matthias Bachinger for a place in the final four.

"My level was good today, very positive," world No. 75 Humbert said after his win. "The atmosphere was great, and it's always easier when you aren't the favourite. This was the first time I played a player ranked that high. I was able to stay calm and played well."

Bachinger also secured a solid win over No. 5 seed Fernando Verdasco, beating the Spaniard 6-4, 6-3 to seal a spot in the last eight.

David Goffin is also through following a 6-2, 6-3 victory over home favourite Benoit Paire, while Russia's Andrey Rublev -- who beat three-time Marseille winner Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the previous round -- saw off Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 7-6 (2).