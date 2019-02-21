        <
        >

          Hungarian Ladies Open: Top seed Alison Van Uytvanck advances in Budapest

          5:16 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Top seed Alison Van Uytvanck booked her spot in the Hungarian Ladies Open quarterifinals with a straight sets victory over Iga Swiatek Thursday.

          Belgian Van Uytvanck moved into the last eight with a comfortable 6-4, 7-5 win over Poland's Swiatek, where she will face Kateryna Kozlova. The Swede beat Madison Brengle 6-0, 6-1.

          No. 8 seed Marketa Vondrousova also advanced with a tight 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3 triumph over Anna Blinkova. She will take on Irina-Camelia Begu for a place in the semifinals after the Romanian defeated Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-3.

          Elsewhere, No. 5 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova saw off Arantxa Rus 6-4, 6-0.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices