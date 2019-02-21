Top seed Alison Van Uytvanck booked her spot in the Hungarian Ladies Open quarterifinals with a straight sets victory over Iga Swiatek Thursday.

Belgian Van Uytvanck moved into the last eight with a comfortable 6-4, 7-5 win over Poland's Swiatek, where she will face Kateryna Kozlova. The Swede beat Madison Brengle 6-0, 6-1.

No. 8 seed Marketa Vondrousova also advanced with a tight 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3 triumph over Anna Blinkova. She will take on Irina-Camelia Begu for a place in the semifinals after the Romanian defeated Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-3.

Elsewhere, No. 5 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova saw off Arantxa Rus 6-4, 6-0.