Defending champion Alison Van Uytvanck came from a set down to beat Kateryna Kozlova and move into the semifinals at the Hungarian Ladies Open.

Kozlova raced out of the blocks to take the first set but Belgian Van Uytvanck, whose victory in Budapest 12 months ago was her last WTA title triumph, fought back to secure a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory on Friday.

Van Uytvanck will face No. 5 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final four after the Russian defeated France's Pauline Parmentier 6-3, 6-2.

Anastasia Potapova eventually outlasted Sorana Cirstea in a battling 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-5 triumph. Russia's Potapova takes on No. 8 seed Marketa Vondrousova for a place in the final, after the Czech came from a set behind to beat Irina-Camelia Begu 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.