Frenchman Ugo Humbert reached his first ever ATP Tour semifinal in front of his family at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, France.

Wild card Humbert, who picked up his fourth ATP Challenger Tour title last week, continued his recent good form with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Germany's Matthias Bachinger Friday to reach the final four.

"The match went very well," Humbert, 20, said. "I prepared well and watched some videos. I'm very happy with my level. I didn't let him play and was aggressive. I watched him against [Fernando] Verdasco yesterday.

"My family is here as well, I don't see them very often, so I'm very happy that they can be here with me."

Humbert will face world No. 50 Mikhail Kukushkin, who made light work of Russia's Andrey Rublev with a 6-4, 6-1 win in just over one hour.

Humbert added: "I warmed up with him [Kukushkin] this morning. I was surprised, he has quite a special backhand. I will have to prepare well and move well."

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is also through to the final four following his 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Swedish lucky loser Sergiy Stakhovsky. No. 3 seed David Goffin defeated No. 6 seed Gilles Simon 6-2, 6-4 to complete the semifinal lineup.