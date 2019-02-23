        <
        >

          Mackenzie McDonald beats top-seed Juan Martin del Potro at Delray Beach

          11:35 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- American Mackenzie McDonald beat No. 1-seeded Juan Martin del Potro on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

          McDonald, ranked 84th, advanced to his first ATP Tour semifinal. Del Potro was playing in his first event after missing four months because of a right knee injury.

          No. 4 Steve Johnson of the United States squandered an early lead and lost to Radu Albot 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5). Albot will play McDonald on Saturday.

          No. 2 John Isner hit 24 aces and won every service game to beat Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (2), 6-4. Isner improved his career record against the Frenchman to 7-1.

          Isner's opponent in the semifinals will be qualifier Daniel Evans, ranked 148th, who swept No. 6 Andreas Seppi 6-4, 6-4.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices