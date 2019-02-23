Stefanos Tsitsipas is one win away from his first title of the 2019 season after he defeated David Goffin to reach the final of the Open 13 Provence.

Greece's Tsitsipas, 20, rattled off a 7-6 (1), 6-2 victory over Goffin, 28, in 70 minutes on Court Central in Marseille Saturday.

It was Goffin who looked to take the opening set when breaking to move 6-5 ahead after 10 straight holds of serve, but Tsitsipas fought back before easing the tie-break to take the lead.

World No. 12 Tsitsipas, who defeated Roger Federer on his run to the Australian Open semifinals earlier this year, moved into a 3-0 lead with two early breaks in the second set before seeing out victory in style.

He will face Mikhail Kukushkin for the Marseille crown in Sunday's title match after the Kazakh ended the resistance of home favourite Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-4.