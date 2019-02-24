Alison Van Uytvanck successfully defended her Hungarian Ladies Open title as she came from a set down to beat Marketa Vondrousova 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the final on Sunday.

No. 8 seed Vondrousova raced into an early lead after winning the opening set in just 27 minutes, forcing Van Uytvanck to make another incredible comeback.

The No. 1 was also made to fight from a set down in her quarterfinal and semifinal matches and had to save five match points in her semifinal victory over No. 5 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova on Saturday.

She responded by edging a tight second set 7-5 before winning the opening four games of the decider to take a commanding lead.

Van Uytvanck then sealed her victory on serve to secure her third career title in exactly two hours, following victory in Budapest in 2018 and Bienne in 2017.