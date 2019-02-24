        <
        >

          Hungarian Open: Van Uytvanck completes another comeback to defend title

          2:36 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Alison Van Uytvanck successfully defended her Hungarian Ladies Open title as she came from a set down to beat Marketa Vondrousova 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the final on Sunday.

          No. 8 seed Vondrousova raced into an early lead after winning the opening set in just 27 minutes, forcing Van Uytvanck to make another incredible comeback.

          The No. 1 was also made to fight from a set down in her quarterfinal and semifinal matches and had to save five match points in her semifinal victory over No. 5 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova on Saturday.

          She responded by edging a tight second set 7-5 before winning the opening four games of the decider to take a commanding lead.

          Van Uytvanck then sealed her victory on serve to secure her third career title in exactly two hours, following victory in Budapest in 2018 and Bienne in 2017.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices