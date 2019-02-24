        <
        >

          Serbia's Laslo Djere tops Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime to win Rio Open

          7:02 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          RIO DE JANEIRO -- Laslo Djere of Serbia beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 7-5 in the Rio Open on Sunday for his first ATP Tour title.

          The 23-year-old Djere beat top-seed Dominic Thiem of Austria, Taro Daniel of Japan and Casper Ruud of Norway en route to the final in the clay-court event.

          On Saturday in the semifinals, Djere had a walkover when Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia withdrew because of a right leg injury.

          The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime was making his first appearance in a tour final.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices