          Taro Daniel, Federico Delbonis make early exit from Brazil Open

          10:57 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SAO PAULO -- Eighth-seeded Taro Daniel of Japan and Argentina's Federico Delbonis were eliminated at the Brazil Open on Monday.

          Argentinian Marco Trungelliti upset Daniel in the first round of the clay-court tournament 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

          Delbonis, who won the title in Sau Paulo in 2014, was topped by Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4.

          Also on Monday, Chile's Christian Garin beat Portugal's Pedro Sousa 7-6 (3), 6-2.

          Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain eliminated Maximilian Marterer of Germany 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Baena will next play third-seeded Guido Pella of Argentina.

