          Munar, Londero advance at Brazil Open

          10:10 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SAO PAULO -- Sixth-seeded Jaume Munar and No. 7 seed Juan Ignacio Londero advanced at the Brazil Open on Tuesday.

          Munar, of Spain, beat Brazilian Pedro Sakamoto 6-3, 6-2. Argentina's Londero topped Italy's Paolo Lorenzi 7-6 (3), 6-1.

          Munar will face Chile's Christian Garin in the round of 16 at the clay-court tournament, while Londero will play Bolivia's Hugo Dellien.

          Dellien, a 25-year-old Bolivian, beat Spain's Pedro Martinez Portero 6-1, 6-2. Dellien reached the quarterfinals of the Rio Open last week.

          Also on Tuesday, Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas beat Argentina's Facundo Bagnis 6-1, 6-3.

          Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild eliminated Sweden's Elias Ymer 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

          Norway's Casper Ruud advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over local favorite Thiago Monteiro.

