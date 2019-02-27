        <
          Sharapova to miss Miami due to shoulder issue

          3:37 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MIAMI -- Maria Sharapova says she has undergone a "small procedure" on her right shoulder that will need a few weeks to heal, requiring her to pull out of next month's Miami Open.

          Sharapova said she has struggled since last summer with shoulder pain caused by a fraying tendon and small labrum tear. She tried unsuccessfully to solve the problem with exercise.

          "Although this has been a very long process, I am incredibly committed to getting back strong, and more importantly without the pain I was playing with at the beginning of this year," she wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

          The five-time Grand Slam champion hasn't played since pulling out of a tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, in late January after winning her first-round match. She won three matches at the Australian Open and is ranked 29th.

