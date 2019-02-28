        <
        >

          Maia upsets Stephens, Isner wins in Mexico

          7:25 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ACAPULCO, Mexico -- Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia beat top-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Mexican Open for her first victory in seven career matches against players ranked in the top 10.

          The fourth-ranked Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner, was making her first appearance in the hardcourt event since winning its 2016 title.

          The 22-year-old Haddad Maia will face Monica Puig or Yafan Wang in the quarterfinals.

          In the men's event at The Princess Mundo Imperial, top-seeded Rafael Nadal faced Nick Kyrgios in a night match.

          In the day session, third-seeded John Isner beat fellow American Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal match against eighth-seeded John Millman, a 6-0, 6-2 winner over Peter Gojowczyk.

          Defending champion Juan Martin del Potro is sidelined by a knee injury. Lesia Tsurenko, the women's winner the past two years, is skipping the event.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices