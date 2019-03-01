        <
        >

          Top seeds Sousa, Jaziri out in Brazil quarterfinals

          9:34 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SAO PAULO -- Top-seeded Joao Sousa of Portugal and second-seeded Malek Jaziri of Tunisia dropped out of the Brazil Open on Thursday.

          Norway's Casper Ruud beat Sousa 6-3, 6-4, and Serbia's Laslo Djere outlasted Jaziri 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2) in the quarterfinals of the clay-court tournament.

          In the semifinals, Ruud will face Bolivia's Hugo Dellien, and Djere will play Canadian teen Felix Auger-Aliassime. Dellien beat seventh-seeded Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina 6-4, 7-6 (3), and the 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime topped Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

