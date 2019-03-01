        <
          Kyrgios wins, gets Isner next in Mexico semis

          3:50 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          ACAPULCO, Mexico -- Nick Kyrgios advanced to the Mexico Open semifinals Thursday night, following his comeback victory over top-seeded Rafael Nadal with a 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 decision over Stan Wawrinka.

          On Wednesday night, Kyrgios, 23, overcame three match points to beat the second-ranked Nadal 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6) in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.

          Kyrgios will face third-seeded John Isner of the United States, who outlasted No. 8 John Millman of Australia 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) in a match that lasted 3 hours, 5 minutes.

          Kyrgios has four career titles, all on hardcourts.

          Wawrinka, 33, from Switzerland, is a three-time Grand Slam winner.

          Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany will play Britain's Cameron Norrie in the other semifinal. Zverev beat Alex De Minaur of Australia 6-4, 6-4, and Norrie topped American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2.

          In women's play, third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia beat eighth-seeded Johanna Konta of Britain 6-3, 7-5 to set up a match against China's Yafan Wang. Wang beat Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-4, a day after Haddad Maia upset top-seeded Sloane Stephens.

          Fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. Kenin will face Bianca Andreescu of Canada, a 7-6 (3), 6-1 winner over seventh-seeded Saisai Zheng of China.

