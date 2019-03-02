        <
          Zverev makes Mexico final with straight-sets win

          12:14 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          ACAPULCO, Mexico -- Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany advanced to the Mexico Open final Friday, beating Britain's Cameron Norrie 7-6 (0), 6-3 in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.

          Ranked No. 3 in the world, Zverev will face the winner of the late semifinal between third-seeded John Isner of the United States and Nick Kyrgios of Australia.

          Zverev has 10 ATP Tour titles, winning five times in 2017 and four last year.

          Earlier, China's Yafan Wang reached her first final WTA Tour final Friday, rallying to beat third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia 2-6, 6-3, 6-1. Wang will face fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States, a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 winner over 18-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

