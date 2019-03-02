Roger Federer has secured the 100th title of his career with a win at the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated rising Greek talent Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to become the second male player to win 100 singles titles after American Jimmy Connors, who won 109.

Tsitsipas, who defeated Federer in the fourth round of the Australian Open and won the Open 13 in Marseille last week, was unable to stop Federer from making history.

"I'm delighted. It's great to win my eighth here in Dubai and in combination with my 100th singles title," Federer said. "Tough conditions and tough opponents. To win in Marseille and then come here was difficult for Stefanos."

Federer, who had been stuck on 99 titles since triumphing at his hometown Basel tournament in October, broke Tsitsipas in the first game of the match and saved two break points at 5-4 to claim the first set in 36 minutes.

Tsitsipas, who will break into the top 10 for the first time Monday, held firm up to 4-4 in the second set before the 37-year-old Federer switched gears to take the decisive break and serve to win the match.

Federer won every point and managed to seal the win with an ace to claim his 100th career singles title.

"It's been a long, wonderful journey and it all started as a junior world champion," Federer said. "It's been great. I wouldn't do it any differently. I've loved every minute.

"It's a privilege (to play against potential champions) because I'll be watching them on TV. It was a treat to play Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. I'm sure Stefanos will have a wonderful career. Tennis is in good hands regardless of if I'm there or not."

Federer has won at least one ATP trophy in nearly every season since his first title, missing out only in 2016 when he suffered a knee injury.

The Swiss won 24 of his 100 titles in consecutive finals from Oct. 2003 to Oct. 2005 and the magnitude of Federer's achievement was not lost on Tsitsipas.

"It's an honour playing against Roger. I've said it thousands of times, I've been idolising him since the age of 6 and watching him on TV, I was just like you guys," Tsitsipas said after the match. "Now sharing the court, it's even better.

"You've created history in tennis and keep doing what you're doing. You're doing really well."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.