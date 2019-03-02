        <
          Tennis world reacts to Roger Federer's 100th singles title

          Roger Federer won his 100th career singles title on Saturday, joining Jimmy Connors as the only men to ever hit triple-digit titles. ALI HAIDER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
          1:33 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Roger Federer reached a momentous milestone on Saturday, becoming just the second male player to win 100 singles titles after American Jimmy Connors, who won 109. Federer reached title No. 100 with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

          The numbers behind Federer's milestone accomplishment are staggering, as was the reaction on Twitter -- from Connors to Rod Laver and Billie Jean King to James Blake and Lindsey Vonn. Here are some of the best stats and social reaction to Fed's big moment:

          Federer's 100 titles by the numbers

          Here are some of the best numbers behind Federer's 100 singles titles (courtesy of ESPN Stats & Info):

          • 20: Grand Slam titles (most by any man all time)

          • 69: Hardcourt titles (most by a man in the Open Era)

          • 18: Grasscourt titles (most by man in Open Era)

          • 15: Consecutive seasons with a singles title, from 2001-15. That's tied for the longest streak by a man in the Open Era (Rafael Nadal has an active straight of 15 straight seasons with at least one singles title).

          • 33: Tour-level titles since 30th birthday (second-most in Open Era behind Rod Laver's 44)

          • 4: Major titles since 30th birthday (tied for most in Open Era)

          Social reaction to Federer's 100th title

