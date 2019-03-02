Tennis world reacts to Roger Federer's 100th singles title

Roger Federer reached a momentous milestone on Saturday, becoming just the second male player to win 100 singles titles after American Jimmy Connors, who won 109. Federer reached title No. 100 with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
The numbers behind Federer's milestone accomplishment are staggering, as was the reaction on Twitter -- from Connors to Rod Laver and Billie Jean King to James Blake and Lindsey Vonn. Here are some of the best stats and social reaction to Fed's big moment:
Federer's 100 titles by the numbers
Here are some of the best numbers behind Federer's 100 singles titles (courtesy of ESPN Stats & Info):
20: Grand Slam titles (most by any man all time)
69: Hardcourt titles (most by a man in the Open Era)
18: Grasscourt titles (most by man in Open Era)
15: Consecutive seasons with a singles title, from 2001-15. That's tied for the longest streak by a man in the Open Era (Rafael Nadal has an active straight of 15 straight seasons with at least one singles title).
33: Tour-level titles since 30th birthday (second-most in Open Era behind Rod Laver's 44)
4: Major titles since 30th birthday (tied for most in Open Era)
Social reaction to Federer's 100th title
Welcome to the " Triple Digit" tournament victory club @rogerfederer - I've been a bit lonely- glad to have the company !!!— Jimmy Connors (@JimmyConnors) March 2, 2019
'Heartiest congratulations @rogerfederer— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) March 2, 2019
Winning 100 titles during your unbelievable career is a truly mighty achievement.
I expect more to come this year and beyond! #RF100
Rocket
Congratulations, @rogerfederer! What a champion! #RF100 https://t.co/FTLrCpjxd1— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 2, 2019
Just watched @rogerfederer win his 100th title and my daughter asked "how many did you win?" "10" I responded proudly. "How come you only won 10? That's like none." Thanks Roger, for making me look bad in front of my kids. Congrats.— James Blake (@JRBlake) March 2, 2019
.@rogerfederer 💯 Titles pic.twitter.com/1Fm08A4qCy— Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) March 2, 2019
Fed Again— Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) March 2, 2019
#100
Congratulations 🎈🍾🎉 to RF2.0 @rogerfederer on joining the 100 club @ATP_Tour titles with tremendous win over E-Z-Pas tonight @DDFTennis 🎾😎👊👍💪— Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) March 2, 2019
Will get to 101 to soon https://t.co/VX3Lwi9xBX— Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) March 2, 2019
100x champ!!!!! Congrats @rogerfederer 🏆💪🏻 https://t.co/3uQ5PRZIH6— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) March 2, 2019
What a reaction from the @DDFTennis crowd! 🙌— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) March 2, 2019
Congratulations, @rogerfederer! #RF100 pic.twitter.com/6o30rK7UMk
Century maker. History maker.— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) March 2, 2019
100 for @rogerfederer. #RF100 pic.twitter.com/5SyMFc1u4w
.@rogerfederer secures a record eighth @DDFTennis 🏆 with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) March 2, 2019
🎥: @TennisTV #RF100 pic.twitter.com/1KkmzBCsAk
Smile for the 📸! #RF100 | @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/gHwxkuFrV0— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) March 2, 2019
A special moment for these fans with @rogerfederer at @DDFTennis! 😍#RF100 pic.twitter.com/9CKrzjLZ7N— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) March 2, 2019
The extraordinary @rogerfederer. A gift that keeps on giving.#RF100 pic.twitter.com/srMtYMV153— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) March 2, 2019
Congratulations to @rogerfederer for his 100th career title🏆💯 !#RF100 pic.twitter.com/gLRuLl6dtt— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) March 2, 2019
5 back-to-back titles in New York and 100 overall...— US Open Tennis (@usopen) March 2, 2019
Congratulations to @rogerfederer on hoisting his 100th career 🏆 in Dubai!#RF100 pic.twitter.com/wc5ORpI3DX
💯 singles titles and counting.@rogerfederer, you are one in a million. Congratulations 🏆 #RF100 pic.twitter.com/FGHsOyM8rD— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) March 2, 2019