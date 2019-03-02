Tennis world reacts to Roger Federer's 100th singles title

Roger Federer reached a momentous milestone on Saturday, becoming just the second male player to win 100 singles titles after American Jimmy Connors, who won 109. Federer reached title No. 100 with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The numbers behind Federer's milestone accomplishment are staggering, as was the reaction on Twitter -- from Connors to Rod Laver and Billie Jean King to James Blake and Lindsey Vonn. Here are some of the best stats and social reaction to Fed's big moment:

Federer's 100 titles by the numbers

Most Singles Titles Men and women with 100 singles titles in the Open Era (since 1968): Player Titles Martina Navratilova 167 Chris Evert 154 Jimmy Connors 109 Steffi Graf 107 Roger Federer 100* * Includes 2019 Dubai

Here are some of the best numbers behind Federer's 100 singles titles (courtesy of ESPN Stats & Info):

20: Grand Slam titles (most by any man all time)

69: Hardcourt titles (most by a man in the Open Era)

18: Grasscourt titles (most by man in Open Era)

15: Consecutive seasons with a singles title, from 2001-15. That's tied for the longest streak by a man in the Open Era (Rafael Nadal has an active straight of 15 straight seasons with at least one singles title).

33: Tour-level titles since 30th birthday (second-most in Open Era behind Rod Laver's 44)

4: Major titles since 30th birthday (tied for most in Open Era)

Social reaction to Federer's 100th title

Welcome to the " Triple Digit" tournament victory club @rogerfederer - I've been a bit lonely- glad to have the company !!! — Jimmy Connors (@JimmyConnors) March 2, 2019

'Heartiest congratulations @rogerfederer

Winning 100 titles during your unbelievable career is a truly mighty achievement.

I expect more to come this year and beyond! #RF100

Rocket — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) March 2, 2019

Just watched @rogerfederer win his 100th title and my daughter asked "how many did you win?" "10" I responded proudly. "How come you only won 10? That's like none." Thanks Roger, for making me look bad in front of my kids. Congrats. — James Blake (@JRBlake) March 2, 2019

Fed Again



#100 — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) March 2, 2019

Congratulations 🎈🍾🎉 to RF2.0 @rogerfederer on joining the 100 club @ATP_Tour titles with tremendous win over E-Z-Pas tonight @DDFTennis 🎾😎👊👍💪 — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) March 2, 2019

Will get to 101 to soon https://t.co/VX3Lwi9xBX — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) March 2, 2019