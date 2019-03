SAO PAULO -- Guido Pella of Argentina and Christian Garin of Chile will meet in Sunday's final of the Brazil Open.

Third-seeded Pella advanced by beating Rio Open champion Laslo Djere of Serbia 7-6 (10), 7-6 (1) at the clay-court event Saturday.

Garin eliminated Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4.

The only time the two have previously met was last year in the second round of the Argentina Open. Pella won 6-3, 7-6 (3) on that occasion.

Neither has won a professional title.