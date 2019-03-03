        <
          Wang Yafan wins Mexico Open for first WTA title

          ACAPULCO, Mexico -- China's Wang Yafan won the Mexico Open on Saturday night for her first WTA Tour title, beating fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.

          The 24-year-Wang, ranked 65th in the world, overcame a 2-0 deficit to win the second set.

          "This is my first time in Acapulco, and I really like it here," Wang told the crowd. "It was an amazing week. This is a good tournament and everything is very nice."

          In the men's final, second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany faced Australia's Nick Kyrgios.

          In women's doubles, Victoria Azarenka won a title for the first time since giving birth to son Leo in December 2016, teaming with Zheng Saisai to beat third-seeded Giuliana Olmos and Desirae Krawczyk 6-1, 6-2.

