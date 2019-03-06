Andy Murray said he hopes to return to the tennis Tour, but still does not know if it will possible.

The Scot, who had his right hip resurfaced in an operation on Jan. 28, said he is pain-free and that his rehabilitation is going well but that it was too soon to know if and when he will be able to play at the top level again.

"I want to continue playing," Murray said at London's Queen's Club Wednesday. "I said that in Australia. The issue is I don't know whether its going to be possible.

"I'm a lot happier now than I was certainly in the last 12 month since I had the [original hip] operation. I have no pain in my hip anymore. I was in a lot of pain for a long time. The rehab is slow but it's going pretty well. I just need to wait and see how it's going to progress but if it's possible I'd certainly love to compete again.

Murray, who announced a long-term deal with sportswear brand Castore, will become a shareholder in the company and wear their clothing on and off the court.

Earlier this year, Murray had said he was planning to quit after this year's Wimbledon, but he then left the door open for a potential return, deciding to have a hip resurfacing operation on Jan 28.

On Tuesday, Judy Murray told Sky Sports that her son would do everything possible to make a comeback.

"He is doing pretty well," Judy said. "It's not that long since he had the operation and time will tell. Nobody knows how he is going to recover in the longer term. He is in a good place mentally and we just keep our fingers crossed.

"But I tell you, if anybody can do it he can because he will put his heart and soul into it like he does with everything. So fingers crossed."