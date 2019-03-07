Konta, Anisimova win openers at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Johanna Konta and Americans Amanda Anisimova and Lauren Davis won first-round matches as women's play began at the BNP Paribas Open.

Konta beat Pauline Parmentier 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday. Anisimova topped Aleksandra Krunic 6-0, 6-4, and Davis outlasted Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Anisimova moves on to play No. 16 seed Elise Mertens. Davis will face 20th-seeded Garbine Muguruza.

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, a semifinalist last week in the Mexico Open, got by Irina-Camelia Begu 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3. Also advancing was Stefanie Voegele, who beat American Sachia Vickery 7-5, 6-2. Voegele next plays No. 4 Sloane Stephens.

In women's doubles, second-seeded Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic were knocked out in the opening round by Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 10-8. Fourth-seeded Nicole Melichar and Kveta Peschke also lost.

The men begin play in the Southern California desert on Thursday.