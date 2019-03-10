        <
          Gunneswaran stuns World no. 18 Basilashvili to enter Indian Wells third round

          Prajnesh Gunneswaran AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
          10:11 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Indian qualifier Prajnesh Gunneswaran stunned world no. 18 Nikoloz Basilashvili to achieve the biggest win of his career so far, advancing to the third round of the Indian Wells ATP Masters event on Saturday.

          In a match lasting two hours and 31 minutes, Prajnesh secured a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4) win.

          Playing his first singles main draw at the Masters level, the Indian left-hander had earlier shocked France's Benoit Paire 7-6 (5), 6-4 in one hour and 29 minutes on Thursday.

          Before this match, Gunneswaran had defeated then world no. 23 Denis Shapovalov for the biggest win of his career at the Stuttgart ATP 250 event last year. The world no. 97 Indian next faces world no. 89 Ivo Karlovic.

          With this win, Gunneswaran will atleast rise up to 80th in the ATP rankings on Monday, which will be his new career-best.

