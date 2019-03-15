        <
        >

          Alvarez-Guzman banned for life for bribery

          11:23 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          LONDON -- A Chilean tennis player has been banned for life for trying to bribe an opponent.

          The Tennis Integrity Unit says Mauricio Alvarez-Guzman offered his opponent 1,000 euros ($1,130) to lose a set during a 2016 tournament in Germany.

          Alvarez-Guzman, 31, also was found guilty of bribing his way into another tournament the same year by "purchasing" a wild-card spot in singles and trying to do the same in doubles.

          The TIU says he has been "permanently excluded from competing in or attending any tournament or event organized or sanctioned by the governing bodies of the sport."

          Alvarez-Guzman has never been ranked higher than 1,050th in the world.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices