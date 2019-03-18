Thiem edges Federer in 3 sets to win Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Dominic Thiem edged error-prone Roger Federer 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to win the BNP Paribas Open, denying Federer a record sixth title in the desert while claiming the biggest title of his career.

Thiem trailed 4-3 and 5-4 in the third set before breaking Federer with a forehand winner to go up 6-5. Thiem served out the two-hour match Sunday that ended with another error from Federer, a forehand dumped into the net.

Federer lost in the final for the second straight year. He was beaten in a third-set tiebreaker by Juan Martin del Potro last year.

Thiem had lost in his previous two ATP Masters 1000 finals. But the 25-year-old Austrian's solid serve held up against Federer as it had throughout the tournament.

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu upset Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to win the women's title.