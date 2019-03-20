        <
          Azarenka wins 1st match at new Miami Open site

          4:21 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Victoria Azarenka won the first match on the stadium court at the new site of the Miami Open by beating Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

          The unseeded Azarenka is a three-time Miami Open champion.

          After a one-day delay because of rain, the tournament started Wednesday at the Miami Dolphins' complex. The 13,800-seat stadium was mostly empty for the opening match, but bigger crowds are expected when seeded players begin taking the court. They have first-round byes.

          Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony before the first stadium match.

          "Standing here in this stadium right now, you see the magnitude, what kind of an arena this is," Federer said. "I think it's a big, massive moment in our sport."

