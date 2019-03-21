        <
        >

          French Open prize money increases 8 percent

          9:18 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          PARIS -- French Open prize money will increase by 8 percent at this year's tournament to 42.661 million euros ($48.6 million).

          The French Tennis Federation says the men's and women's champions will receive 2.3 million euros ($2.62 million), an increase of 4.55 percent from last year. Runners-up will receive 1.18 million euros ($1.34 million), a 5.36 percent increase.

          The biggest jump was 15 percent for those reaching the first round. They now get 46,000 euros (about $52,000), while quarterfinalists get roughly 9 percent more at 415,000 euros ($473,000).

          Players who go out in the third round of qualifying, failing to make the main draw, will receive 24,000 euros ($27,000), an increase of 14.29 percent.

          The men's and women's doubles champions will get 580,000 euros ($660,000) and finalists 290,000 euros ($330,000) -- both receiving about 3.5 percent more than last year.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices